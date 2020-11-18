 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monica S. Mandy

Monica S. Mandy

{{featured_button_text}}
Monica S. Mandy

Monica S. Mandy

AUBURN — Monica Sybil Mandy, 58, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday.

Monica was born in Germany the daughter of Steven and Elsie Bohn Mandy. Monica lived most of her life in the Auburn area.

Monica is survived by her daughter, Renate Mandy; and her grandchildren, Daniel and Margaret DiMaria; as well as family and friends from all over the world who were blessed to know her.

There will be no calling hours.

A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements entrusted to the Heieck–Pelc Funeral Home, LLC.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to wake up and stay up

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News