Mr. Francis 'Red' Bennett

Feb. 27, 1927 — Aug. 11, 2020

AUBURN —Mr. Francis “Red” Bennett, 93, passed away on Aug. 11, 2020 in Finger Lakes Center for the Living.

Mr. Bennett was born in Auburn on Feb. 27, 1927, the son of Frederick and Mary Cronin Bennett and had been a past parishioner of St. Aloysius and St. Hyacinth Church. He was a United States Army veteran of WWII and was a member of Veterans of Foreign War, Post #6433 and the Ancient Order of Hibernians. He had retired from ALCO Power and the NYS Dept. Of Corrections in Auburn. Mr. Bennett was a former Cayuga County Supervisor and Legislator and had served 36 years on the county's Democratic Committee.

“Red” is survived by his wife of 71 years, Tilly Juskow Bennett; their eight children: Mary Francis (Terry) Squires, Patricia (Nick) Valenti, Joseph (Sharon) Bennett, Kathleen (Michael) Clancy, Teresa (Mike) Koziol, William (Kathleen) Bennett, Anne (Corey) Rooker, Thomas (Brandi) Bennett; 17 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Joseph (Pat) Juskow; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Along with his parents he was predeceased by his two brothers, Charles and Joseph.