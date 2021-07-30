Muriel (Pryce) Spagnolli

She was predeceased by her parents J. Stanley and Susette Pryce and her loving husband Dino Spagnolli and her in-laws, Beany, Ann and Betty Spagnolli. She is survived by her son Scott, his wife Suzanne; and her grandchildren Michael, Conor and Liam Spagnolli; her brother Rev. Richard Pryce and his wife Gail; and several nieces and nephews.

She grew up in Moravia, NY and spent her summers at Indian Cove on Owasco Lake. She received her BS and MS in Elementary Education from the State University of Cortland with a teaching career spanning Seneca Falls, Endwell and the Binghamton School Systems. She was a member of First & United Presbyterian Church in Binghamton where she served as an Elder Trustee and Education Council Member. She was a member also of the Junior League and The Phelps Mansion and served on the board of the Binghamton Boys and Girls Club, Foster Grandparents Program and Family and Children's Society. She was an avid NY sports fan and constant phone caller to family and friends. She was a resident of Hilltop Nursing Center in Johnson City during her final years and the family appreciates all the work and efforts of the entire staff. In lieu of gifts and flowers expressions of sympathy in Muriel's memory can be made on her behalf to The Phelps Mansion, 191 Court St. Binghamton, NY 13901.