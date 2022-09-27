Nancy B. Mc Mahon

Nancy B. McMahon

AUBURN — Nancy B. McMahon, 85, passed away Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 at Albany Medical Center. Her loving husband of 51 years, Robert J. McMahon, passed away in 2017.

An Auburn resident since 1974, Nancy was very active in the community. Over the years she was a member of Sacred Heart Church, the Newcomers Club, the Gourmet Club, and Highland Park Golf & Country Club, with previous memberships at Owasco Country Club and Auburn Golf and Country Club. She simply loved her golf game, and her circle of golfing friends. She liked to ski, both snow and water. She was also a tennis player, and was always ready for a good Bridge game.

In earlier years, prior to locating to Auburn she and Bob enjoyed sailing. One of their favorite trips was up the Niagara River and over to Toronto. She held a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business, from D'Youville College.

After graduating from college, she was employed by Carborundum Abrasives, Niagara Falls, NY, in the accounting department, where she met her future husband Bob. They were married Dec. 11, 1965 and lived in Lewiston, NY until moving to Auburn, NY, where she was a full-time devoted wife, mother and homemaker. Once Bob retired, they enjoyed spending the winter months in Venice, FL for several years.

Surviving are: daughter, Patricia M. Hartwell and her husband, Christopher, of Auburn, NY; son, Robert F. McMahon and his wife, Christine, of Memphis, NY; grandchildren: Bradley, Natalie, and Tiffani McMahon and Mary Catherine Hartwell; two step-grandchildren: Emily and Jennifer Hartwell. Nancy is also survived by brother, Robert Butts and his wife Mary of FL; along with several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, Leroy and Mary Butts, her husband Robert, sister Patricia Reichert and brother Leroy Butts.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 at Sacred Heart Church with the Rev. Michael Brown as celebrant. Interment will follow in St Joseph's Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, September 29, 2022 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY. In lieu of flowers, please remember Nancy to the Grey Nuns of Sacred Heart at www.greynun.org.