Nov. 7, 1942 - Aug. 24, 2023

PORT BYRON - Nancy C. Kocur, 80, of Port Byron, passed away Thursday, August 24, 2023, at Bishop Nursing Center in Syracuse. Nancy was born in Auburn on November 7, 1942, the daughter of the late Francis and Laura Brock Sandercock.

Nancy was employed by the U.S. Postal Service at the Montezuma and Port Byron post offices for 30 years where she loved all the people that she served. She loved company, and had a big heart.

She is survived by her daughters Sherry (Dave) Vacca and Debbie Smith (Blondy); grandchildren Denise Phair, Phil Dean, Lauren(Todd) Cooper, Brooke (Matt) Burnett, Mitchel Smith, Nicholas (Sue) Smith; and great-grandchildren MyKaylah Bean and Arlo Craine, Brayden and Lydia Cooper, Gavin and Kendall Burnett, Shyanne and Cam Rosetti and Samantha and Travis Mendez. Also surviving is her brother, Ken (Cathy) Sandercock; sister, Carol Lovell; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Mike Kocur; grandson, Kenny Weber; great-niece, Samantha Sandercock; and brother-in-law, Duke Lovell.

Friends are invited to call Saturday September 16, 2023, from 9:30 a.m. at the Plis Funeral Home, 220 State Street, with a memorial service to follow at 10:30 a.m.

To leave a message or condolence go to www.plisfuneralhome.com.