Nancy Carolyn Goodnough

Feb. 21, 1934 - July 31, 2023

SCIPIO/MORAVIA — Nancy Carolyn (Stoker) Goodnough went home to be with the Lord on July 31, 2023. She was born Feb. 21, 1934, the daughter of Joseph and Mabel Edick Stoker and resided in the Scipio, Moravia areas her entire life.

She married the love of her life, Phillip Goodnough, on Dec. 24, 1951. They were happily married for 64 years until Phil's passing in 2016.

Nancy and Phil operated a greenhouse and florist shop in Moravia for many years. She was also a bus driver for Moravia school district.

Nancy was active in the Daughters of the American Revolution for several years. She held the office of president and traveled to Washington, DC as a representative. She was proud of her early American heritage.

In her younger years she enjoyed riding her motorcycle and even drove a stock car a few times in Weedsport. After her retirement, Nancy and Phil enjoyed winters in sunny Florida.

Nancy is survived by her three sons: Gary (Linda), Matthew (Michele), Dana (Monica); seven grandchildren: Brian (Erin) Goodnough, Amanda (Trevor) Mason, Eric (Jessica) Goodnough, Meagan (Nathan) Scheffler, Andrew (Nicole) Goodnough, Emma (Darton) Wendell, Adam (Chelsea) Goodnough; and 21 great-grandchildren. Nancy loved to see her family grow and was thrilled with each new addition. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and Phil, Nancy was predeceased by her nine brothers and sisters.

We are so grateful for all of the time we spent together with her, her lasting legacy of faith in God, love and family. Her wish would be that all would know that God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have eternal life. John 3:16

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Scipio Community Church, 3434 State Route 34, Scipio Center, NY 13147.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.