Nancy Elaine (Granger) Samara

AUBURN - Nancy Elaine (Granger) Samara, 72, of Auburn, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021 with her family beside her, after a battle with cancer.

Born in Auburn, the daughter of the late Gilbert and Jane (Ward) Granger, Nancy was a graduate of Union Springs High School, Class of 1966. She had a love for gardening and was precise with her flower gardens. She worked at Casowasco Conference Center for 18 years, where she was well known for her famous chocolate chip cookies. She worked as a housekeeper at McKenzie Childs for five years, this is where she retired from.

She is survived by her siblings Shirley Halsey of Las Vegas, David Granger (Donna) of Camp Verde, Les Granger (Nancy) of Baldwinsville, and Paul Granger (Phyllis) of Phelps; four sons, Brian Samara (Jaime Pietriocarlo) of Seneca Falls, Todd Samara of Chicago, Scott Samara of Conquest and Joey Samara (Melissa) of Liverpool; six granddaughters, Melissa Hopkins, Johanna Hopkins, Cheyenne Wiggins, Jade Wayne, Ashton Samara, and Rosina Samara; and three grandsons, Dominic Samara, Joey Samara, and Jackson Samara. She had the joy of loving her four great grandsons and three great granddaughters. In addition, sisters in-law Diana (Kevin) Bryant and Patricia Granger; and several nieces and nephews.