Nancy G. Cook

Oct. 18, 1938 - June 4, 2022

WEEDSPORT — Nancy G. Cook, 83, the wife of the late Ralph W. "Cookie" Cook of W. Brutus Street, Weedsport, passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Auburn Oct. 18, 1938, the daughter of the late Leo and Dorothy (MacDonald) Garrigan, Nancy was a graduate of Weedsport High School, Class of 1956.

She was employed for over 30 years as the head teller for KeyBank in Weedsport. Nancy enjoyed watching John Wayne movies, collecting Hummels, turtles and cardinals, feeding and watching the birds and taking care of her cats. From time to time she took pleasure in a nice glass of Pinot Noir, but above all, she was a loving mother, grandmother and everyone's friend.

She is survived by her three children: Stephanie, of Weedsport, Lana (Roger), of Weedsport and Jeffrey (Vicki), of Canandaigua; a brother, J. Edwin, of Weedsport; eight grandchildren, especially her grandson, Ricky (Chelsea) and granddaughter, Brooke; one great-granddaughter and another great-grandchild due in August; two half-brothers and two half-sisters; and a cousin who was like a sister, Loretta Sears, of Port Byron.

In addition to her husband and parents, Nancy was predeceased by two brothers, James O. and William R.; and one grandson.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to Hospice of the Finger Lakes, especially Andrea and Nicole, for the loving, quality care shown to Nancy.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport.

Contributions may be made in memory of Nancy to Hospice of the Finger Lakes, 1130 Corporate Drive, Auburn or the Clark-Heck Post #568 Weedsport American Legion, PO Box 767, Weedsport.

