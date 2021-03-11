Nancy H. Ames

Feb. 25, 1943 - Mar. 7, 2021

WEEDSPORT — Nancy H. Ames, 78, of Weedsport, passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital. Mrs. Ames was born in Auburn on Feb. 25, 1943, to the late Stanley L. and Edna Gibbs Joy.

Nancy enjoyed baking and crafting. Her home was always decorated, especially for her favorite holiday, Christmas.

Nancy is survived by her loving family, her children: Rodney J. (Michele) Ames, Jr., Randy S. (Carrie) Ames, Christine M. Ames and Rebecca M. (Jeffery Fesko) Ames Peterson; her beloved grandchildren: Joseph Hares, Brittany Hares, Anthony Cicora, Justin Ames, Dylan Evans, Alexis Ames, Cody Ames, Dominick Evans and Hayleigh Peterson; several great -grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Nancy was predeceased by the father of her four children, Rodney J. Ames, Sr.; her siblings: Dick Joy, Stanley Joy, Patricia Stebbins and Edith Bertolini.

Services will be held privately for the immediate family.

Donation's in memory of Nancy, may be made to a charity of one's choice. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Weedsport. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com