Nancy J. Cook Myska

Political & Peace Activist

ELIZABETH, NJ - Ms. Nancy J. Cook Myska, 80, died Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in her daughter's home, surrounded by the love of her family and the embracing wings of the angels.

Family and friends are invited to the visitation in the Kowalski Funeral Home, 515 Roselle Street, Linden on Friday, March 4, 2022 from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 8:15 a.m., everyone will start to gather in the funeral home where a prayer service will begin at 8:45 a.m., followed by the funeral Mass to be offered in the Parish Community of St. Helen in Westfield at 10 a.m. (Please note, masks must be worn in church and the mass will be live streamed).

Immediately after the funeral mass, a luncheon will be held for all attendees. On Monday, March 7, 2022 from 10:45 to 11 a.m., everyone will meet directly in front of the Administration Building on the grounds of Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery in Doylestown, PA. We will then proceed to the gravesite in procession, where the prayers of committal will precede Nancy's burial in the family plot.

In lieu of flowers, Nancy personally requested that you please say a prayer for a cause of your choice and if possible, donate in Nancy's memory to a charity of your choice or to Peaceworks.

Nancy, the daughter of the late Helen (Noga) Cook and the late James Cook, was born in Auburn, NY. She resided in Scotch Plains, NJ for 28 years before settling in Elizabeth, NJ in 1993.

Nancy was a valedictorian of Auburn Central High School in Auburn, NY and she attended Alliance College in Cambridge Springs, PA. Nancy had a strong Polish heritage and made all the traditional foods, especially during the holiday season when pierogis and chrusciki were definitely a main item on the menu.

She was employed by the Archdiocese of Newark, working in Mt. St. Mary's High School in Watchung, in their accounting department for 13 years before her retirement 15 years ago. Prior to that, Nancy worked in the accounting department of the Margaretten Mortgage Company for many years.

Throughout her life, Nancy was a vocal peace and political activist, who loved participating in her causes, even if it meant getting arrested. Among her causes was the Covenant House, which is the largest provider serving the youth who find themselves homeless and Kairos, a world peace group, both in New York City. Peaceworks, a support group for the people in Nicaragua and Los Amatas a support group for the people of El Salvador were both very much a part of her life. In Nancy's down time, she enjoyed watching television, especially the old shows like, "MASH" and "The Carol Burnett Show" and the never-ending soap opera "General Hospital." She liked going for rides, especially if the scenery would include the shore area, like Pt. Pleasant, since Nancy loved the water.

Nancy is survived by her four children: Jeanette Mruczinski and her husband, Richard, Kathleen Myska, Paul Myska and his companion, Lisa Stanford and Patricia C. Myska; her brother, David Cook and his wife, Alice; and her two grandchildren: Dylan Mruczinski and his fiance, Nicolette Ambrosio and Jake Mruczinski.

Nancy believed in living a very simple life and her focus, aside from her family, was to help those who needed help the most. She was a sterling example of "not just talking the talk but walking the walk". Nancy instilled wonderful values in her children and her "gifts" of what life is really about will resonate with her children and her family for years to come. She had an abundance of love for everyone in her circle. Nancy will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.