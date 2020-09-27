Nancy J. Hussey

Among her family and those that cherished her friendship, Nancy was known for her joyous laugh and sparkling blue eyes, often buried in the squint of a full faced smile. She loved baseball and all dogs, with a special spot in her heart for the New York Yankees and her beloved Dolly. She admired the wonders of nature, especially the Finger Lakes, the mountains and rivers of the Northwest and the coast of Maine.

Nancy served as Assistant Corporation Council for the City of Auburn and principal Court Attorney for Judge Thomas Leone, New York State Unified Court 7th Judicial District. She enjoyed the camaraderie, respect, and friendship of her colleagues in both capacities. She was active in her community, including as a volunteer for Special Olympics and as a board member of the Community Preservation Committee. Nancy was a t-ball coach and proud of learning to successfully rebuild a six cylinder carburetor on her own. She was strong in her convictions, compassionate to strangers, and eternally loyal to her friends.

Nancy's life will be commemorated with a private Christian Mass at Saint Mary's Church in Auburn, followed by internment at St. Joseph Cemetery. Due to health restrictions, there will be no calling hours. A Celebration of Life will welcome all of Nancy's friends at a time to be determined. Memories and condolences may be shared at https://www.whitechapelfh.com/. In lieu of flowers, her family encourages donations to the Community Preservation Committee for their continued preservation of Willard Memorial Chapel by mail (17 Nelson St., Auburn, NY 13021) or online (www.willard-chapel.org" www.willard-chapel.org).