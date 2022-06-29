Nancy L. Picciano

AUBURN — Nancy L. Picciano, 79, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 23, 2022 at The Commons on St. Anthony Street. Born in Auburn, NY she was the daughter of the late Mario and Marian (Bowker) Diego.

Nancy was a kind soul who enjoyed drawing, reading and writing. She was drawn to the West Coast and lived there for several years. She retired from California State University, Fullerton. She returned to New York to be closer to family.

She is survived by her son, Rich Picciano (Marylou); her daughter, Marcie Tierney, all of Auburn; her siblings: Sandy Schiefen (Jack), of Jacksonville, FL, Jack Diego (Chris), of Elbridge, NY, Jim Diego (Cathy), of Petaluma, CA; her grandchildren: Julie Shaw (Steven), Paul Carrington (Meg), Samantha Picciano, Rich Picciano; and seven great-grandchildre; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her sister, Marie Diego.

Nancy's family would like to extend gratitude to the hard-working individuals at The Commons who cared for her for the past few years. You all are greatly appreciated, and she was proud to call you her friends.

There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 10 a.m. followed by entombment in St. Joseph's Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

