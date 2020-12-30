Nancy Phyllis Sherwood Dennison
April 17, 1940 - Dec. 25, 2020
CATO — Nancy Phyllis Sherwood Dennison was born on April 17, 1940 in DeRuyter to Harold R. and Helena (Virkler) Sherwood. She started first grade in DeRuyter School and them moved to Meridian in March of 1946 where she attended Cato-Meridian School until she graduated in 1958.
While in school, Nancy was active in Girl Scouts, was a member of the archery team, High School Student Council, and the National Honor Society. After graduation she worked at an insurance company in Syracuse from 1959-1962. On Oct. 29, 1960 she married Donald S. Dennison and lived in Syracuse until moving back to Cato in 1962 and becoming a homemaker. Nancy was an excellent seamstress and won numerous awards for her skills. She also owned and operated a fabric shop in Cato for several years. Nancy later worked for three different insurance agencies in Cato and retired in 2002.
Nancy was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by, Donald, her loving husband of 60 years; two sisters: Judy Riese, of Tully, and Linda Pulcini, of Macedon; and three children; 13 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; Kathleen (Lawrence) White, of Lynchburg, VA and their children: Jeremy (Hannah) with children, Jack, Alice, and Charlotte, Benjamin, Anna, Abigail, Nathanael, Joshua, Elizabeth, Isaiah, Samuel, Micah; Craig (Alison) Dennison, of Rochester and their children: Sarah, Kylie, Peter; Daryl (Amanda) Dennison, of Nashville, TN.
Nancy loved people and enjoyed helping others in need. For a time, she helped with the local Senior Citizens group organizing tours and events. She always had a funny joke or story to share on their bus trips. She spent a good deal of time helping the elderly in the community, visiting them to brighten their day or assisting them with shopping, etc.
Most of all, Nancy was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a wonderful homemaker and worked hard to keep her home tidy and in order, not to mention fixing amazing meals and showing hospitality for many holiday family gatherings.
For those wishing to make contributions in Nancy's name, they may do so to the Cato Christian Fellowship Food Pantry, 2570 East Main St., Cato, NY 13033.
A graveside service will take place at an undetermined date in the spring. Arrangements are in care of the Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Cato. www.catoredcreek.com