Nancy Phyllis Sherwood Dennison

April 17, 1940 - Dec. 25, 2020

CATO — Nancy Phyllis Sherwood Dennison was born on April 17, 1940 in DeRuyter to Harold R. and Helena (Virkler) Sherwood. She started first grade in DeRuyter School and them moved to Meridian in March of 1946 where she attended Cato-Meridian School until she graduated in 1958.

While in school, Nancy was active in Girl Scouts, was a member of the archery team, High School Student Council, and the National Honor Society. After graduation she worked at an insurance company in Syracuse from 1959-1962. On Oct. 29, 1960 she married Donald S. Dennison and lived in Syracuse until moving back to Cato in 1962 and becoming a homemaker. Nancy was an excellent seamstress and won numerous awards for her skills. She also owned and operated a fabric shop in Cato for several years. Nancy later worked for three different insurance agencies in Cato and retired in 2002.