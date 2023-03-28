Nancy (Presto) Brooks

AUBURN — Nancy (Presto) Brooks, 79, of Auburn, passed away peacefully, March 23, 2023 at SUNY Upstate Hospital in Syracuse.

She was born in Auburn, the daughter of the late Joseph and Carrie (Bates) Presto. Nancy graduated from both Union Springs High School and RIT, with a bachelor's degree in business.

She previously worked for the Cayuga County Clerks Office and more recently had been employed for more than 20 years by Lowe's Home Improvement Store.

Nancy led a very private, simple life, enjoying the outdoors. She loved gardening, planting flowers and maintaining a beautiful yard and home. She also was an avid animal lover, having rescued several dogs over the years. She loved above everything else, her family and will be sadly missed by all of them.

She is survived by her loving son, Michael Emmi; two granddaughters: Taylor and Filomena Emmi; a great-grandson, Wyatt; a sister, Anne; niece, Robin; and beloved canine friend Maggie.

A private graveside service will be held in St. Joseph's Cemetery, at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to the SPCA.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home, Auburn, NY.