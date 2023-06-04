Nancy R. (Falcone) Ciampi

AUBURN - Nancy R. (Falcone) Ciampi, 101, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

She was born in Pittston, PA the daughter of the late Anthony and Angelina (Capitano) Falcone and had resided most of her life in the Auburn area. Nancy was a very devout Catholic and longtime communicant of St. Mary's Church.

In her earlier years, she worked at various local clothing factories and became a very skilled embroidery worker. Nancy retired from The Big Store after several years of service.

Nancy had many hobbies that she enjoyed, including reading, working on word search puzzles, playing different card games, planting flowers, especially caring for her rose garden and traveling with her family and friends.

She is survived by her two loving sons James (Gale) Ciampi, Jr., John Ciampi; nine grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Anthony "Junior" Falcone, Angelo Falcone; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband, James M. Ciampi, Sr. in 1996; and three brothers, Joseph, Peter and Charles Falcone.

Calling hours are this Wednesday, June 7, 2023 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Nancy's Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider any donations made in Nancy's memory to, St. Mary's Church.

Pettigrass Funeral Home is assisting the family.