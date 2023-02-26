Nancy R. Hillman

Mar. 28, 1952 - Feb. 22, 2023

AUBURN - Nancy R. Hillman, 70 the wife of Douglas Hillman of Burt Avenue, Auburn, passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2023 in Crouse Hospital. Born March 28, 1952 in Youngstown, OH, Nancy was the daughter of the late Dominic and Josephine Palumbo Raymond. She received her Bachelor's Degree from Syracuse University and was employed with and retired from Verizon as an engineer after more 40 years of service. Nancy taught Zumba, Pilates and Kick Boxing at Auburn Karate, but, above all, loved and cherished the time spent with her granddaughter Hayley.

In addition to her husband Doug, Nancy is survived by one daughter Michelle Helas (Adam) of Auburn; granddaughter Hayley Helas; three brothers, John Raymond (Andrea), Joseph Raymond (Mary) and James Raymond, all of Auburn; one brother-in-law, Charles Phillips of Auburn; her two dogs, Remsen and Friday; and several nieces and nephews.

Including her parents, Nancy was predeceased by her sister Marie Phillips.

Calling hours for Nancy will be conducted Thursday, March 2, 2023 from 4 to 6 pm in the White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit http://www.whitechapelfh.com.