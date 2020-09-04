× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nancy R. Jones

July 22, 1961 — Aug. 24, 2020

FREDERICK, Md. — Nancy R. Jones, 59, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at her home. Born on July 22, 1961, in Pittsburgh, Pa., she was the daughter of John Anthony Rossi and Ann (Tocco) Rossi.

Nancy was a 1979 graduate of Ygnacio Valley High School in Concord, California and attended Cayuga Community College in Auburn, NY. Nancy worked for TRW Inc. in Union Springs and Auburn, NY as a machine programmer. She also served as Union Vice President for four years and on the union contract negotiation committee. For the last four years she worked part time at Dickerson Market, Dickerson Maryland.

Nancy had a special gift with dogs, cats and loved all animals. She loved living in California and enjoyed the ocean, sun and warm weather. She will be truly missed by her significant other, Steven Bennett, along with family and friends. She is survived by her sons: Jonathan Jones and Christopher Jones, of Auburn, NY; her brother, Vincent Rossi (fiance Susan); sisters, Mary Rossi-Coajou (Patrick) and Christine Steer (Jeff) and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations may be made to Frederick County Animal Control or FDAC: https:ww.velocitypayment.com/client/frederickcountymd/donations/index.html