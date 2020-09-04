 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nancy R. Jones

Nancy R. Jones

{{featured_button_text}}
Nancy R. Jones

Nancy R. Jones

July 22, 1961 — Aug. 24, 2020

FREDERICK, Md. — Nancy R. Jones, 59, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at her home. Born on July 22, 1961, in Pittsburgh, Pa., she was the daughter of John Anthony Rossi and Ann (Tocco) Rossi.

Nancy was a 1979 graduate of Ygnacio Valley High School in Concord, California and attended Cayuga Community College in Auburn, NY. Nancy worked for TRW Inc. in Union Springs and Auburn, NY as a machine programmer. She also served as Union Vice President for four years and on the union contract negotiation committee. For the last four years she worked part time at Dickerson Market, Dickerson Maryland.

Nancy had a special gift with dogs, cats and loved all animals. She loved living in California and enjoyed the ocean, sun and warm weather. She will be truly missed by her significant other, Steven Bennett, along with family and friends. She is survived by her sons: Jonathan Jones and Christopher Jones, of Auburn, NY; her brother, Vincent Rossi (fiance Susan); sisters, Mary Rossi-Coajou (Patrick) and Christine Steer (Jeff) and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations may be made to Frederick County Animal Control or FDAC: https:ww.velocitypayment.com/client/frederickcountymd/donations/index.html

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Son: 3 hospitals denied my dad before he died of Covid-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News