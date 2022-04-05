Nancy Sue Hickey

OWASCO — Nancy Sue Hickey, 79, of Owasco, passed away unexpectedly April 1, 2022 at Strong Memorial Hospital. Born in Auburn, she was the daughter of the late Leon and Geneva Bernadine (Dunlap) Pickard.

Nancy's biggest pride and joy were her children and 10 grandchildren. Her endless love and devotion for each one will continue to live on thru them.

Surviving are her four children: John (Jill) Hickey; and family: Jimmy, Jenna, Jack and Joe, Kelley Gridley; and family: Sam and Mike, Andrew (Tamara) Hickey; and family: Alaina, Forrest, David and Jacob, Daniel (Lisa) Hickey; and family: Morgan, Kylie, Taylor and Luna; a brother, Barry (Mary) Pickard; and family: Amy, Sarah and Jennifer; sisters-in-law: Rochelle Hickey and Ellen Cioffa; brother-in-law Jack (Terry) Hickey and their families.

Nancy enjoyed life with her family as well as her favorite past times of baking, knitting and cross word puzzles. She volunteered to deliver Meals on Wheels for several years prior to Covid and received great joy from each of her deliveries.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband, James Joseph Hickey, Jr. in 1994, an infant daughter and a granddaughter, Julia Hickey.

There are no calling hours and services are private. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Contributions in Nancy's name can be made to Meals on Wheels or the SPCA as she had a love for animals especially her dogs: Brandy, Raven and Sheeba.

Langham Funeral Home is honored to be assisting Nancy's family in their time of need. Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence.