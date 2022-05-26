Nancy (Ward) Remling

Nov. 5, 1965 - May 24, 2022

AUBURN – Nancy (Ward) Remling, 56, of Auburn, the loving wife of Richard Remling, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022, after a three year battle with cancer. Born Nov. 5, 1965 at Auburn Memorial Hospital, Nancy was the daughter of the late Gordon Ward and the late Alice (Wooster) Ward.

She grew up on Rockefeller Road and graduated from Moravia High School and Cayuga Community College. After working in the family business at the Owasco Lake Convenience Store, she attended SUNY Oswego eventually receiving a Master of Science in Education degree. Later, while working full time at the Syracuse University Barclay Law Library, she would earn a Master's degree in Library Science from SU.

Nancy's family were members of the National Campers and Hikers Association and the Neodaks Camping Club. They enjoyed camping along the east coast from Canada to Florida and as far west as Illinois.

Following in her uncle Kenneth Wooster's footsteps, her passion has been family history. She enjoyed attending regional and national genealogical conferences. She especially enjoyed going to libraries in Boston, Fort Wayne and Salt Lake City and researching in their magnificent collections. Her lineage dates back to the Mayflower and she has identified eight patriot ancestors who served in the Revolutionary War. She was awarded the Forensic Genealogy Services IGHR Scholarship Award in 2015 and the Birdie Monk Holsclaw IGHR Scholarship Award in 2016. She was a member of the Association of Professional Genealogists, the Half-Shire Historical Society, and was a 25-year member of the Central New York Genealogical Society.

In addition to her husband Richard; Nancy is survived by brothers: James, of Sahuarita, AZ and David (Debora), of Fleming; sisters-in-law: Elaine (Nils) Gliddi, of Melbourne, FL and Karen (Michael) Conace, of Colorado Springs, CO; and many nieces and nephews.

Nancy will long be remembered for the joy she brought to people's hearts by giving voice to her little friend "Reba."

A funeral service for Nancy will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 27, 2022 at Langham Funeral Home, 75 East Genesee St., Auburn. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Scipioville where five generations of the Ward family are buried. A calling hour will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to funeral service. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to a volunteer fire department of your choice in Nancy's name.

A special word of thanks is offered to the kind staff of the Upstate Cancer Center at Auburn Community Hospital for their compassionate care.

To offer condolences for the family, please visit https://langhamfuneralhomellc.com/.