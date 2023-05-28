Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Naomi Hopson

June 20, 1942 - May 15, 2023

PAHOKEE, FL - Naomi Hopson, 80, of Pahokee, FL, transitioned her life on Monday, May 15 , 2023 after a long illness. Naomi was born in Marked Tree, AR, raised in Pahokee, FL and relocated to Auburn, NY in her adult years.

She attended Roosevelt Memorial Baptist Church for many years, then Abundant Life Christian Center and Harriet Tubman Church. She was employed at General Electric and as a private duty Home Health Aide, then retiring as a Personal Care Aide at North Brook Heights.

She was a member of the Gospel Chorus Choir and the Praise and Worship team at Roosevelt, a member of the ministry Women with a Calling, and a member of the band Jacobs Ladder. She enjoyed attending the Seniors Program at Booker T. Washington Community Center, fishing, and cooking.

She leaves to her legacy, one brother, Clarence Hopson, of Pahokee, FL; sister-in-law, Mary Lee Hopson of Tucker, FL; two daughters, Janice Thompson of Pahokee, FL, Simone Callender (Lytel) of Auburn; two very special grandchildren that she raised, Antwoin Anderson (Janelle) of Auburn, NY and Ajee Akor (Jesse) of Atlanta, GA; several other grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews; and a dedicated friend and sister-in-Christ, Rosa Christine Brown.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. and Homegoing Celebration will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Both at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 100 Martin Luther King Blvd., Pahokee, FL.

Cards or gift by way of flowers can be sent directly to J. Brown Funeral & Cremation Services, 211 W. Ventura Ave., Clewiston, FL 33440.