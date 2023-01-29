Natale 'Nate' John Gambuzza

AUBURN - Natale "Nate" John Gambuzza, 92, of Auburn, passed away peacefully at Auburn Community Hospital on January 25, 2023. His medical conditions were a direct correlation of Broken Heart Syndrome, a true reflection of Nate's choice to forever be with his wife.

He was born in Auburn, the son of the late Rosario and Mary (Sigona) Gambuzza. He was a devoted communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church.

Nate, as he was affectionately known, was a West High School graduate, Class of 1948. He was a very proud US Navy Veteran, serving our country honorably during the Korean War, aboard the Destroyer, the USS Van Valkenburgh DD 656. He was very happy to have visited several countries while in the Navy. His favorite was Italy where he met many relatives and learned more about his heritage. Nate also loved to tell the story about the time he snuck on a private bus and had the privilege of meeting Pope Pius the XII. He also had the rare opportunity of crossing the equator with his fellow, sailor comrades.

Nate retired after more than 36 1/2 years from the NYS Thruway, as a Toll Collector. He made many friends over the years as their personal collector, in which many nicknamed him, "Smiley". As a toll collector, he received many awards. The biggest award that he said he would never forget was in 1993 when Nate had the distinguished honor of being named, "Toll Collector of the Year". Nate also was the Chief Shop Steward in the Teamsters Local 72 for the NYS Thruway Dept. until his retirement.

He faithfully and thoroughly enjoyed attending all of the US Navy ship reunions with his wife. He also loved gardening, trips to the local casinos with Margaret to indulge in the buffets, and upon retirement he avidly enjoyed exercising at the gym where he was known by everyone. Nate looked forward each week to searching circulars for coupons to find the best deals. He enjoyed watching Yankee games and loved football on Sundays as a dedicated New York Giants fan.

He is survived by his loving children Rosario "Rossi" Gambuzza and his wife Mary of East Syracuse, Maria Roof of Auburn, and David Gambuzza of Johnstown, NY; seven grandchildren, Lia, Christian and Lilliana Gambuzza, Jessica Grzasko, Nicolette (Peter) Ward, Liam (Jessica) Grzasko, and Riccaela Roof; five great-grandchildren, Adrian Alnutt, Parker Grace Ward, Harlow Skye Ward, Livia Grzasko, and Beckham Grzasko; a brother, Mario (Janet) Gambuzza of Ft. Myers, FL; sister-in-law, Josephine Placek of Eau Claire, WI; several close nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Nate was recently predeceased by his wife of over 59 years, his best friend, and the love of his life, Margaret (Ruta) Gambuzza, who passed away this past October. He had served his purpose here on Earth and was ready to have Marge back in his arms.

Calling hours are this Monday, January 30, 2023 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Nate's Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church. Entombment in St. Joseph's Mausoleum will follow, where full military honors will be accorded.

The family would like to thank Dave Townsend and Sarah Fuller for all of their help, extra care, and compassion shown to their father as well as the entire CCU staff at Auburn Community Hospital.

Nate's infectious smile touched the lives of everyone that he crossed paths with, always lived life to the fullest, and his legacy remains with the memories made and the stories he told.

In honor of Nate, in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the organization of ones choice.