Natalie P. Spreter

CAMILLUS - Natalie P. Spreter, 89, of Camillus, NY passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Francis House, after a long illness. Born in Auburn, NY, Natalie was the daughter of the late Alice and Frank Petrus.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Charles, her daughter-in-law, Katherine Spreter and sister-in-law, Robyn Petrus.

A graduate of Auburn West High School, Natalie attended SUNY at Plattsburgh. A parishioner of St. Joseph's Church in Camillus, Natalie had a deep devotion to God and was unwavering in her faith. She was previously a member of Holy Family Church in Fairmount, where she volunteered to teach religious education to students in grades K through 12.

Natalie retired from the retail business after being employed for many years at E.W. Edwards, B. Forman and the Bonwit Teller companies.

Natalie's greatest joy was her family, Sunday dinners, birthday celebrations, holiday and family gatherings at her camp on Owasco Lake were of paramount importance to her. She was an adoring mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt, who was deeply loved by her children.