Nazzareno 'Ray' DiPerna

June 11, 1936 - June 8, 2023

WATERLOO - Nazzareno "Ray" DiPerna, 86, of Waterloo, passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Geneva General Hospital surrounded by loved ones. He was born in Isernia, Italy on June 11, 1936 to Carmelo and Filomena DiPerna, one of nine children.

As a teenager he immigrated to the United States and lived his early adult life in Brooklyn, NY before moving to the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. He was a communicant of St. Mary's Church of Auburn and Waterloo.

Nazzareno was a longtime self-employed cabinet maker and union carpenter by trade. He had a love for gardening, fishing, hunting, cooking, raising livestock and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He also loved to tell stories of his childhood years growing up in Italy and his early years in America. He will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends, who were fortunate enough to get to know him.

He is survived by his loving wife, Anna (Romano) DiPerna, of Waterloo; his sister, Maddelena Chiacchiari; his son, Michael (Karen) DiPerna, of Farmington; three daughters, Lisa (Brian) Parkin, of Candor, Joann (Alan) Payne, of Lansing, Nancy (Brian) Kelly, of Candor; as well as his grandchildren Dominic, Anna, Michael, Joseph, Abraham, Heidi, Alexandria, Daniel, Robert, Mike, Lee, Matt, Justin, Madeleine, Kara, Cade; and several great-grandchildren and many friends. Nazzareno is predeceased by his two sons, Carmelo DiPerna and Anthony DiPerna.

Friends and relatives are invited to join the family at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 12, 2023 in St. Mary's Church, 15 Clark Street, Auburn, NY for Nazzareno's Mass of Christian burial. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, 6020 Lake Avenue Ext., Auburn, NY.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Nazzareno's memory to the American Diabetes Association.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home, Auburn, NY.