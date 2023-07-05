Neal A. May

FLEMING – Neal A. May, 70, of Delaney Road, Union Springs, passed away Friday, June 30, 2023, in Auburn Community Hospital with his family by his side.

Neal was born in Auburn, graduated from Southern Cayuga Central High School, and was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1972. After being stationed in Fort Hood, TX and Germany, he returned to King Ferry where he spent much of his life as the Owner/Operator of Don's Marina on Cayuga Lake until his retirement in 2017.

Neal always went above and beyond, whether it was a gas customer in the middle of the night or an emergency boat repair on a holiday weekend. He always tried to accommodate his customers to ensure families could enjoy Cayuga Lake on a hot summer day.

Neal also enjoyed bowling for many years, spent his retirement gardening, but his true enjoyment was cooking dinners while spending time with his family.

Neal married the love of his life, Mary Dugan, on August 4, 1973, shortly after he was drafted, spending the next 50 years together. The couple shared two children: Kevin (Ellen) May and Jennifer (Rodney) Lynn. He had four grandchildren that he adored: Samantha (Nate), Nicholas, Sarah and Patrick.

He was predeceased by his parents, Adrian and June May, in-laws, William and Ruth Dugan, brothers-in-law: Neil and William Dugan. Neal is survived by his wife, Mary C. May; children and grandchildren; brother, Thomas (Linda) May; sisters: Connie Woodhouse and Char (Robert) Wood; sisters-in-law: Ruth (David) Fitzgerald, Verna Dugan, Dina Dugan; brothers-in-law: Richard (Gloria) Dugan, Vince Dugan, Brian (Jill) Dugan and Tim (Linda) Dugan; along with many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held Friday, July 7, 2023, at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South Street, Auburn, NY, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life to be held at noon Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Springside Inn, 6141 West Lake Rd., Route 38S, Auburn, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Neal's name to the American Lung Association www.lung.org.

Neal's family would especially like to thank the nurses and staff of the Auburn Community Hospital ICU for their continued dedication and wonderful care.