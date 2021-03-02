Nellie Ellen Ames Ausburn

July 31, 1927 - Feb. 24, 2021

CATO — Nellie Ellen Ames Ausburn, of Cato, passed away at the age of 93 on Feb. 24, 2021. She was the second child of 12 born to Lorenzo and Elsie Ames on July 31, 1927. She was a lifelong resident of the Cato, Port Byron and Weedsport areas. Nellie graduated from Port Byron Central School in 1945 and married her husband Arthur Ausburn in August 1946.

Nellie was a petite woman, always a hard working, gentle and pleasant lady, devoted to her family. She loved music, gardening and enjoyed family holidays and gatherings.

Nellie worked for nearly 20 years at Cato-Meridian School and was a member of the Eastern Star Brutus Chapter 86 since 1950, she was also a long time member of Cato Legion Auxiliary. She survived breast cancer in 2002.