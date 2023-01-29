 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nelson E. Littlejohn

July 1, 1931 - Jan. 25, 2023

SCIPIO - Nelson E. Littlejohn, 91, of Scipio, passed away on January 25, 2023 at home with his family by his side. He was born July 1, 1931 in Sanford, NY to the late Orville and Melissa Julia (Johnson) Littlejohn.

Nelson ran the Littlejohn Farms for all his life and a had a great love for annual husbandry. He also enjoyed bowling at Starlight Lanes and King Ferry bowling center leagues.

He was survived by his wife, Jean Littlejohn; children Daniel, Patricia, Richard, Michael, Marilyn and Timothy; brothers David and Neil Littlejohn; 23 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Nelson was predeceased by his grandson, Mark Littlejohn; sisters Iva Snyder, Jane Wood and Anne Littlejohn; and brother, Orville "Buddy" Littlejohn.

There will be a funeral service held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Scipio Baptist Church, 4324 State Route 34B, Union Springs, 13160. Burial will be at Fleming Rural Cemetery in the spring.

