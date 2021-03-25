Nicholas Bashta

Nick graduated from West High School, where he was on the baseball, football and basketball teams. His love and dedication for sports remained throughout his life, Nick was a basketball referee and a softball umpire. In 2014, he was inducted into the Auburn High School Hall of Fame and the Auburn Softball Hall of Fame in 2017. Nick was an exceptional golfer, accomplishing four holes in one at Highland Park Golf Club. He was a charter member at Dutch Hollow Country Club as well as a course ranger up until these past few years.