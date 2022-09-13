Nicholas G. Vanderveer

AUBURN — Nicholas G. Vanderveer, 38, of Auburn, passed away Sept. 8, 2022 unexpectedly at home.

Born in Auburn, NY, he was the son of George and Deborah (Cleary) Vanderveer of Oswego.

Nick worked as a ironworker for the Union #3 in Pittsburgh. He attended Cayuga Community College.

He loved basketball, going to the gym and was a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs. He loved to fish and won many tournaments.

Surviving besides his parents; are three brothers: Ray (Jennifer) Rice, of Central Square, Timothy (Barbara) Rice, of Constania and Mark (Melissa) Rice, of Myrtle Beach; his beloved nieces and nephews: Michaela, Tristin, Kennedy, Matt, Kyle, Jonathon, Alyssa, Connor, Payton and Rylee; several aunts, uncles, cousins and great-nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany St., Oswego. Burial will be held privately at New Haven Cemetery.