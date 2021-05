Nirmal Sharma

SKANEATELES — Nirmal Sharma, 87, of Skaneateles passed away on May 24, 2021 at Auburn hospital.

She is survived by her son, Mukesh (Seema) Sharma; and daughter, Rekha (Ajeet) Sharma; four grandchildren: Shiva, Kartik, Sahil and Sagar.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, 10 to 11 a.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, N. Syracuse. A service will follow at 11 a.m.