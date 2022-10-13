Nora E. Leone

AUBURN — Nora E. Leone, 83, of Auburn, passed away on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 at St. Joseph's Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Augusta Weaver Leone.

Nora was a good bowler for over 50 years and member of the 600 Club. She worked for Singer Company and later McQuay, International, for 31 years as an assembly worker.

Nora was a wonder person and well liked by everyone.

She is survived by her niece, Jennifer A. DeCarlo; nephew, John P. DeCarlo; sister, Dora M. DeCarlo; aunt, Joan Connors; and several nieces, nephews and cousins

There will be visitation from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn with a service to follow at noon. Burial will be at Fleming Rural Cemetery in Fleming. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.