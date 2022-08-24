Noreen Ann (Siracusa) Lattimore

AUBURN — Noreen Ann (Siracusa) Lattimore, 73, of Auburn, lost her valiant battle with cancer, early Friday morning, Aug. 19, 2022 at the Matthew House.

She was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late Anthony and Edith (O'Brien) Siracusa. Noreen graduated high school from Mt. Carmel, Class of 1967 and Our Lady of Victory Business School in Plattsburgh in 1968.

She worked as a Legal Secretary for several years for, Feinstein Associates and Boyle & Anderson Law Firms. Noreen owned and operated the Peppermint Stik Gift Shop in Auburn, former manager for Lattimore Associates Marketing and the Emerson Group. A very proud achievement, Noreen received was the National Salesperson of the Year for Paris Presents, Inc. and Color Me Beautiful LLC.

More recently Noreen, was the Wedding Coordinator for the Spingside Inn. Noreen was perfect for the job, especially with her very creative mindset and flair for fashion. Her decorating prowess was hands down exquisite.

She was a longtime member of the Auburn Golf & Country Club and was very active in their tournaments and golf functions. Besides golf, Noreen excelled in both bowling and tennis in which she was in several leagues, including the local TACNY level in tennis. Noreen was also legendary at just about any mind game or puzzle. She lived life to its fullest, and shared many awesome memories with her husband, children, grandchildren, siblings and friends.

She is survived by her loving husband, John Lattimore, of more than 53 years; two children: John Lattimore, Jr., of Auburn, Laurie Lattimore, of Tampa; three grandchildren: Sophia and Victoria Lattimore and Jacob Breault; two brothers: Patrick (Kathy) Siracusa, James (Ellen) Siracusa; numerous brothers and sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews, cousins from both the Lattimore and Siracusa families.

Friends and relatives are invited to join the family this Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 at 11 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church, for Noreen's Mass of Christian burial.

Pettigrass Funeral Home in Auburn is assisting the family.