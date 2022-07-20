 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May 20, 1958 - July 15, 2022

AUBURN - Noreen M. Holbert-Mosher, 64, of Auburn, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022. She was born on May 20, 1958, to the daughter of the late Frederick C. and Mildred E. (Hunt) Mosher.

She was a very strong, loving and caring woman who loved her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed the holiday's, watching WWF wrestling on Monday and Friday nights and going out for bingo nights.

She is survived by her children: Pamela, Karen, Keith and Loretta; siblings: Kathleen, Alan and Edward; grandchildren: Joelle, Brendon, Raheem, Nakeya, Serenity, Brian, Eternity, Brianna, Kareem, Abigail, Keith, Jr. and Sabrina; great-grandchildren: Makena, Legend and Cassius.

In addition to her parents, Noreen was predeceased by her sister Linda and boyfriend Mark.

Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South Street, Auburn with a service to follow at 12PM. Burial will be at Pine Hill Cemetery.

