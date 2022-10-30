WATERLOO - Norma J. Lisk passed away at Huntington Living Center in Waterloo on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, with her daughter at her side. Norma was born January 1, 1937 in Cortland, NY the daughter of the late James and Ione (Signor) VanBenschoten. She was a graduate of Genoa High School and a Nurses' Aide at Auburn Community Hospital for many years. She was a huge Anglophile who loved everything English, especially English novels, and thoroughly enjoyed the two trips she made to England. She was an avid reader who loved to get lost in a good book and did so regularly.