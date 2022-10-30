Norma J. Lisk
Jan. 1, 1937 - Oct. 26, 2022
WATERLOO - Norma J. Lisk passed away at Huntington Living Center in Waterloo on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, with her daughter at her side. Norma was born January 1, 1937 in Cortland, NY the daughter of the late James and Ione (Signor) VanBenschoten. She was a graduate of Genoa High School and a Nurses' Aide at Auburn Community Hospital for many years. She was a huge Anglophile who loved everything English, especially English novels, and thoroughly enjoyed the two trips she made to England. She was an avid reader who loved to get lost in a good book and did so regularly.
Norma is survived by her daughter, Julie (Tom Murray) Lisk of MA; son, Bernard Lisk of Seneca Falls; grandchildren William and Brooklyn Lisk; and sister, Mary Ellen Killam; in addition to a nephews, nieces and numerous cousins. She was predeceased by her brother, Edwin VanBenshoten; brother-in-law, Bob Killam; lifelong friend, Sheila Gallup; and favorite cats, Bonkers and Skeezix.
A memorial service will be held at a later date and time. Burial will take place in Bird Cemetery in Locke, NY. For those wishing, donations in memory may be made to The Cat Program at the Old Barn in Moravia, NY at thecatprogram.com.
To leave online condolences, messages for the family, or find additional information, please visit DoranFuneralHome.com.