Olga Melnick

MERIDIAN — Olga Melnick, of Meridian, passed away Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 at the age of 91.

Born in Poland in 1929, she was the daughter of Russian immigrants, the late Stefan and Mary Harkovecz.

She immigrated to Solvay in 1931 at the age of 2. She was a 1947 graduate of Solvay High School. She married her late husband, Stephen Melnick, in 1951 and moved to Meridian. She loved children and worked as an aide and secretary for many years at the Cato-Meridian Central School until her retirement in 1991.

She enjoyed gardening, cooking, traveling with her husband, making pierogis at her church, singing in her church choir and spending time with family.

She was a 4-H leader and member of the Syracuse University Russian Choir. She was a former member of SS. Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Church in Syracuse and currently a member of St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church in Auburn. She is a member of the St. Marian Sisterhood and was a member and officer of the Fellowship of Orthodox Christians in America, participating in many of their local and national conventions.