Olive 'Ollie' P. Moochler

Aug. 12, 1945 - Sept. 13, 2021

THE VILLAGES, FL — Olive "Ollie" P. Moochler, 76, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 13, 2021. She was born to John and Olive Parsons on Aug. 12, 1945 in Catskill, NY.

She graduated from the Spence High School in New York City in 1963. She then graduated from Wells College later obtaining two Master's Degrees. Olive began her career as an English teacher which spanned the course of 45 years. This was her passion in life until her retirement in 2014.

Olive met Frederick while in college and they married. She loved getting involved with anything related to people with disabilities. Olive volunteered with the Special Olympics, DAR, helping hands in the community. Her entire life she loved singing which involved joining the choir at many churches including St. George Episcopal Church in The Villages, FL.

Olive is survived by her husband, Fred; son, Freddie Moochler; daughter, Amelia Komanecky; grandchildren: Stephen and Casey Komanecky; and her brother, Charles (Meg) Parsons. Olive was preceded in death by stepson, Nicholas Moochler and her brother, Fred Parsons.

Olive really enjoyed her times with her friends at the dog park every morning. Family will have services at a later date in upstate New York. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Special Olympics in her name. Online condolences may be said at www.baldwincremation.com.