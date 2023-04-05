O'Neil 'Neil' Petty

April 5, 1974 - March 31, 2023

AUBURN — O'Neil "Neil" Petty, 48, died in the arms of his wife and two sons on March 31, 2023 following a courageous battle with an aggressive form of stomach cancer.

Neil was known for his brilliant smile, his infectious laugh, his passion and constant positive outlook on life and his willingness to help anyone in need. He touched the lives of everyone he met, making his loss that much more difficult.

Neil was born on April 5, 1974, in Newark, NY. He moved to Auburn as a child, grew up here and graduated from Auburn High School. It's also where he chose to establish his life with his wife and sons.

Neil loved working with kids. He attended barber school, got his license and then became a vocational teacher of barbering at Finger Lakes Residential Center for boys. He became a role model for many of the students he taught.

Known for being a big kid himself, he was always coaching his sons' basketball and football teams. And he'd travel any distance with any child or whole team, to get them to a game.

Neil has a lifelong love of music and entertaining and his many "personalities" made us laugh.

He loved Jaime, Alecs and Jaydn. And whether they were vacationing, fishing, attending an event – or just hanging out at home, Neil was grateful for every minute spent with them.

Next to his family, Neil's biggest passion of all was to make and see others happy. He had a heart like no other and will be missed beyond measure.

Neil is survived by his mother, Gloria Coleman; his wife, Jaime Petty; sons: Alecsander Dantuano and Jaydn Petty; sister, Hiawatha Smallwood; stepsisters: Carrie Harden and Michiel Ivey; stepbrother, Jonathan Ivey; father and mother-in-law, Scott and Annie Hess; sister-in-law, Jody Humphrey; and brother-in-law, Adrian Humphrey; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Neil was predeceased by his father, Willie Ivey and niece, Lyndon Humphrey.

A private service will be held for family and there will be no calling hours.

The family is grateful for the outpouring of support they've received and will attend the benefit organized by family friends on April 16, 2023. It's there they want to celebrate Neil's life with all who loved him.

Since today, April 5, is Neil's birthday, the family is asking those who loved him to honor him by doing something in his memory. Think about what Neil meant to you and do something special to honor that relationship and the memory of a wonderful human who touched the lives of so many.

Arrangements are through Pettigrass Funeral Home.