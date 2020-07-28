Oscar O. Blay, Jr.

Most of all "Roscoe" was survived by his fraternal brothers and closest friends at the Utopia Club in Auburn, NY, who supported him and stayed glued to his side through what he called that "ugly thing" known as cancer.

Calling hours for Oscar will be held on Thursday, July 30, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Cheche Funeral Home, 1778 Clark Street Auburn, NY. All those wishing to pay their respects to Oscar should be mindful of the current restrictions of distancing as well as size of crowds placed on gathering. Only a limited number of individuals will be allowed in the funeral home at one time. Friends are invited to join the family for a mass of Christian burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Francis Church, Auburn, NY on Friday, July 31, 2020. Burial will be in Soule Cemetery in Sennett, NY.