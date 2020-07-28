Oscar O. Blay, Jr.
July 25, 2020
AUBURN — Oscar O. Blay Jr., 59, of 56 Walnut Street, Auburn, died Saturday, July 25, in Auburn Community Hospital after an extended illness. Oscar was born in Vermont and was the son of late Oscar Sr. and Arlene King Blay. Oscar had lived most of his life in the Moravia and Auburn area.
Oscar was well known as an award-winning sales consultant and Salesman of the Year for Gillespie's Chevrolet in Union Springs, NY. During his career, Oscar received many accolades in his profession and for 10 years was one of Chevrolet's most recognized sales professionals.
He loved the fishing and hunting seasons of the year and he especially loved his cooking parties with his good buddy Ron Vermulen.
Oscar is survived by his wife, Katherine McConnell Blay, and four sons: Eric (Niki) Blay, Jason (Becca) McConnell, Ryan McConnell and Kyle (Ashley) Blay; eight grandchildren: Cayleb, Baylee, Little Jason, Mira Bella, Ryan, Jayden, "Jazzie Girl" Jasmyne and Juniper Rose; three brothers: Melvin (Audrey) Blay of Moravia, Richard (Elaine) Blay of Indiana, Ronnie (Rita) Blay of NC; as well as a sister-in-law, Dottie Blay of Moravia.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Reggie and Robert Blay, and his sister, Star Morris Kincaid.
Most of all "Roscoe" was survived by his fraternal brothers and closest friends at the Utopia Club in Auburn, NY, who supported him and stayed glued to his side through what he called that "ugly thing" known as cancer.
Calling hours for Oscar will be held on Thursday, July 30, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Cheche Funeral Home, 1778 Clark Street Auburn, NY. All those wishing to pay their respects to Oscar should be mindful of the current restrictions of distancing as well as size of crowds placed on gathering. Only a limited number of individuals will be allowed in the funeral home at one time. Friends are invited to join the family for a mass of Christian burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Francis Church, Auburn, NY on Friday, July 31, 2020. Burial will be in Soule Cemetery in Sennett, NY.
Those who knew Oscar will often recall him pantomiming the words "howya doin" ala talk show host Wendy Williams. Now Roscoe can say, "I will be the life of the next party." "Don't ever be consumed by bad memories, enjoy your families and always remember to forgive."
