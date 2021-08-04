Oscar 'Otha' L. Humphrey
Oscar "Otha" L. Humphrey, 69, of Auburn, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Fort Gaines, GA., the son of the late John and Earmell (Fryer) Humphrey and had been an area resident for most of his life. "Otha" as he was known by many, retired from New Process Gear in Syracuse after more than 30 years of service. He also drove trucks for several years for General Crushed Stone. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys and New York Mets sports fan. Otha also had a knack for fixing just about anything. He enjoyed his many automobiles over the years and especially loved his famed, '78 Grand Marquis. Most of all, Oscar loved spending time at home and being with his family. Wherever Otha was, he brought light and laughter, and was known for joking around with family and friends. He had a contagious smile and was always in a pleasant mood. He will be sadly missed.
He is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 33 years, Donna (Reed) Humphrey, of Auburn; seven children: Steven Freeman, J. Sincere (Ruquayyah) Qawiyy, Terry (Janice) Daniels, Shelon Anderson, Jacqueline (Brian) Poole, Cindy and Tiffany Humphrey; 26 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; four brothers: Willie (Linda), Leon (Cindy), David (Beth), Michael (Amy); five sisters: Mavis (Marshall) Spence, Agnes, Verna (Rev. Robert) Wilson, Agnes (Jeff) Smith, Patricia and Marion Humphrey; a close brother-in-law, Ron "Bones" Reed; and additional brothers-in-law: David and Alan Reed; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents he was also predeceased by two brothers, Rev. John C. Humphrey, Jr. (Rosa "Chris"), Andrew Humphrey (Venice) and an aunt Orlee Fryer.
Calling hours for family and friends are this Saturday afternoon, Aug. 7, 2021 from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St. A service in Roosevelt Memorial Baptist Church (masks required) will follow the calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Londyn Humphrey's Scholarship Fund at Champions for Life in Auburn, NY.