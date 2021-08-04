Oscar 'Otha' L. Humphrey

He was born in Fort Gaines, GA., the son of the late John and Earmell (Fryer) Humphrey and had been an area resident for most of his life. "Otha" as he was known by many, retired from New Process Gear in Syracuse after more than 30 years of service. He also drove trucks for several years for General Crushed Stone. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys and New York Mets sports fan. Otha also had a knack for fixing just about anything. He enjoyed his many automobiles over the years and especially loved his famed, '78 Grand Marquis. Most of all, Oscar loved spending time at home and being with his family. Wherever Otha was, he brought light and laughter, and was known for joking around with family and friends. He had a contagious smile and was always in a pleasant mood. He will be sadly missed.