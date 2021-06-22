P.J. Lacey

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL — A Memorial Mass for "P.J." Lacey will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Auburn on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. James Enright as celebrant. A private interment will be held at St. Bernard's Cemetery, Scipio.

P.J. passed away on Jan. 19, 2021 from complications of the COVID virus. P.J. was 65, born in Auburn, NY and grew up in the Sherwood/Aurora area. The son of Marge (Kennedy) and Harry Lacey. A 1973 graduate of Southern Cayuga Central and SUNY Morrisville Culinary School.

P.J. married his high school sweetheart, Patricia Dempsey, in 1976 and they resettled in Florida where he worked in hospital food service and she was a registered nurse. They raised two daughters, Lauren and Leah, in the New Port Richey area until Patty's death in 2010.