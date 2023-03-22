Pamela A. Peacock

AUBURN — Pamela A. Peacock, 58, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly Friday, March 17, 2023 at her home.

She was born in Auburn and graduated from Port Byron High School. Pamela loved spending time outdoors and especially enjoyed tending to her garden. Whether it was planting flowers or growing the most beautiful tomato plants, Pamela definitely had a "green" thumb.

She also enjoyed an occasional Old Milwaukee with her family and friends. Pam loved all the special times she was able to spend with her family and will be sadly missed. Pamela was so nice and kind to everyone that she met.

She is survived by her son, Jamie Peacock; two grandsons: J.J. and Mason Peacock; her mother, Patricia (stepfather, Ted) Zorick; a brother, Ronald Peacock, Jr.; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Calling hours are this Thursday, March 23, 2023 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Pettigrass Funeral Home. A prayer service will be held Friday, March 24, 2023 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn, with the Rev. Frank Lioi, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider any donations in her memory to, St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.