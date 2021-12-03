Pamela J. Wilbur

Oct. 20, 1950 - Nov. 30, 2021

AUBURN — Pamela J. Wilbur, 71, of Murray Street, Auburn, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 in Auburn Community Hospital. A long time resident of Warners, Pamela was born Oct. 20, 1950, the daughter of the late Frederick and Beverly (VanCamp) Surdam.

She was employed for many years as a receptionist at Druger Eye Care in Camillus. She enjoyed fishing, bowling, shopping and snowmobiling. Above all, cherished the time spent with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Wendy (late son in-law Kris) McKane, of SC; son, John (Liz) Wilbur, of Weedsport; three sisters: Gail Surdam, of Mottville, Kim Hazouri, of FL and Tammy Surdam, of Skaneateles; two brothers: Jim Surdam, of Syracuse and Dan (Peggy) Surdam, of Skaneateles; four grandchildren: Kourtnee, Zavier, Michael and TJ; one great-grandchild Kami; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to join the family for a service to be offered Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at 10 a.m. in St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, Mottville. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Pamela's memory to St. Andrew's Methodist Church, 4264 Jordan Road, Mottville, NY 13119.

