May 25, 1957 - Sept. 2, 2023

JORDAN - Pamela J. Youngs, 66, of Jordan, passed away Saturday, September 2, 2023, at her home. Pam was born in Elmira, NY on May 25, 1957, to the late Robert and Dorothy Dunn Hartsock. She retired from Tessy Plastics as a machine operator.

Pam is survived by her husband of 25 years, Philip Youngs; her sister, Brenda Janusz; brother, David (Mitch) Hartstock; her grandson, Austin Battams; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Pam was predeceased by her brothers, Karl and Robert Hartstock; and brother-in-law, David Janusz. Burial will be held privately for the family.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Weedsport. To offer condolences, please visit whitechapelfh.com.

Donations in Memory of Pam may be made to the American Cancer Society.