Pamela Marie (Jasniewski) Nicastro

Aug. 19, 1949 - Aug. 4, 2022

CHESAPEAKE, VA - In the presence of her family Pam peacefully passed to the grace of our lord on August 4, 2022.

A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother she was often referred to as "Ma", "Gamma", and "Grandma" by those who knew her best. Pam was a beacon of light and source of unconditional love to her children, grandchildren, and those closest to her. Pam always found the humor in any situation and had a knack for turning any room into one of laughter and joy.

Pam was born August 19, 1949 in Auburn where she spent most of her early years of life. With later stops in Daytona Beach FL, Rochester, and Skaneateles to be close to her family. Her final years were spent living with her daughter and son-in-law in Chesapeake, VA where she was very well cared for.

Pam treasured spending time with her family, and particularly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking for her family, and always made sure there was a pot of chicken soup on the stove when company came by. She was a devoted Catholic who always had a bible next to her bed and a rosary in her car, and regularly attended Sunday Mass. She always made sure the grandkids had backpacks for school, winter coats, school supplies, and always made sure the they had the latest blockbuster movies. Movie night with grandma was always a blast.

Pam's legacy is strong with her children and grandchildren and a piece of her lives in each of them.

She is survived by her sons Stephen Kulakowski (Adriana) of Victor, Richard Recckio, Jr. of Houston, TX and daughter Jennifer Winney (James) of Chesapeake, VA; grandchildren Nickolas and Matthew Lee, and Nicolette, Calista, Stephen, and Jakob Kulakowski; great-grandchildren Baker, Bennett, and Parker. She is also survived by two brothers and a sister, Martin (Crystal) Jasniewski of Syracuse NY, Bernard (Deborah) Jasniewski and Joanne Ryan of Auburn, NY. Pam is pre-deceased by her husband Phillip Nicastro of Skaneateles NY, parents Bernard and Yolanda Jasniewski, and brother Michael Jasniewski of Auburn, NY.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date to celebrate Pam's life.