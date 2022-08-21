Pamela R. Burdick

Dec. 11, 1950 - Aug. 14, 2022

Pamela R. Burdick fell in love at the age of 16 with Karl C. Burdick, marrying him in 1967 and living by his side until his passing in 2007.

They shared two children together, who Pam is survived by, Robert Burdick (Michelle) and Jean Burdick (Brandon). Her true loves in life were her grandchildren Bryttnaye, Tristan, Finn and Emery.

Bryttnaye holds a special place as the oldest grandchild, the only one who remembers her grandmother before she became ill and had the privilege of sleepovers with grandma and grandpa at their home in Cuyler, NY.

Pam is also survived by her siblings Robert, Arlene, and their families.

In her young and wild days Pam was a biker chic with a penchant for helmet protests and piercing every ear that came her way (and has the tattoos to prove it). Her quieter days of life traded all that in for primitive camping, gardening, cross stitching, and an obsession for the sci-fi channel. People came far and wide for a bowl of her venison stew, and if you were lucky enough to be gifted one of her hand-crafted crochet blankets, hang on to it, because it was made with all her love.

What you may not know about Pam is that she endured many years in agonizing pain, just to have one more day with her children and her grandchildren by her side. And that, was the ultimate sacrifice.

The family would like to include a special thank you to nurse Colleen for her kindness in our mother's final moments. There are angels on Earth, and you Colleen, are one of them. You will never be forgotten.

In lieu of services the family will be announcing a Memorial BBQ in their mother's honor at a future date to be announced.

Arrangements by Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South Street, Auburn, NY.