Pasqua "Pat" A. Nardella

Pasqua 'Pat' A. Nardella

SEATTLE, WA - Pasqua "Pat" A. Nardella, 77, of Seattle, WA and formerly of Auburn, passed away peacefully, Friday, October 14, 2022.

She was born in Auburn, the daughter of the late Joseph and Genevieve (Lerario) Nardella.

"Pat" as she was known by her family and friends, was a Mt. Carmel High School graduate, Class of 1963 and received her Bachelor's degree from Rosary Hill College (now Daemen University) in Buffalo.

Pat was a Biochemist, working for various pharmaceutical companies for more than 40 years. She enjoyed playing the piano, knitting, baking and answering just about every question correctly while watching Jeopardy.

Pat loved to help others, and was very generous in helping many organizations flourish.

She is survived by her loving husband, Michael Vasiljev of WA; a step-daughter Christine (Stephen) Malone, two step-grandchildren, Colin and Avery Malone; two sisters, Annette Botindari, Loretta (Dominic) Basile; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins; and very special friend, Rosemary Auker Wiesner.

A calling hour for family and friends will be held, Monday, November 7, 2022 in St. Francis of Assisi Church from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., with her funeral Mass to immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will in St. Joseph's Mausoleum.

Arrangements by the Pettigrass Funeral Home.

