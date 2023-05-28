Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Patricia Lee Briggs

Oct. 14, 1960 - May 20, 2023

AUBURN - Patricia Lee Briggs, 62, of Auburn, passed away peacefully at Auburn Rehabilitation and Nursing Center on May 20, 2023.

She was daughter of Harold and Stella (Iwanicki) Briggs, a life resident of Auburn and resided with her brother Peter and sister-in-law Debbie.

She is survived by her brother, Peter Briggs (Debbie Feeley); sister, Betsy Gauthier (Peter); and Barbara Briggs; as well as nieces, nephew, and cousins.

There was never a time when Patty was out in the public that she didn't know someone, always saying hi to someone, Patty had more friends than we count.

She loved her stuffed animals, family and the boys: Charlie, Davis, and little Jack.

A private burial service will be held at the convenience of the family in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn, NY.

Memorial Donations can be remembered to either E. John Gavras Center, c/o Day Habilitation Without Walls, 182 North Street, Auburn, NY 13021 or Auburn Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, 85 Thornton Avenue, Auburn, NY 13021.

Arrangements are with the Farrell's Funeral Service, 84 South St., Auburn NY.