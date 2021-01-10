Patricia A. Greenwood

Patricia Ann Greenwood

Oct. 5, 1939 - Dec. 30, 2020

AUBURN - Patricia Ann Greenwood, 81, of Phoenix, formerly of Auburn, passed away December 30, 2020. Patricia was born in Matamoras, PA on October 5, 1939 to the late William and Virginia Yennie.

Patricia worked for many years as a bookkeeper in the Auburn area. She valued the friendships she made throughout her life. She cherished her dogs and cats and loved feeding the birds and squirrels. She was an avid gardener and most importantly loved spending time with her family and friends.

Patricia is survived by two daughters, Cheryl L. (David) Cowen, and Susan C. (Robert) Hayes; son, Herbert J. Greenwood; brother, William Yennie; six grandchildren, Robert Hayes, Justin Hayes, Stefanie Warner, Michelle Mustac,, Jacquelyn Kratz, Andrew Cowen; and 10 great grandchildren.

There will be no services. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerSyracuse.com