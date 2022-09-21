Patricia A. Nation

Aug. 26, 1954 - Sept. 17, 2022

AUBURN — Patricia A. Nation, 68, of Auburn, passed away Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at Finger Lakes Center For Living. Patty was born in Auburn, NY on Aug. 26, 1954, to the late Harry and Mary Nation.

Patty was beloved in the city of Auburn, from her neighbors on Burt Avenue to her many friends from Auburn High and Jacobs Press, Inc. where she worked for 40 years. Patty was a loyal friend, a helpful co-worker and a committed neighbor.

Last month, Patty celebrated her 50th reunion with Auburn High's Class of 1972. So many classmates were excited to see her, recall memories and reconnect. Patty was moved by the genuine love and affection shared by all of her friends throughout the weekend.

Patty was a cherished aunt to her many nieces and nephews: Julia (Karl) Postler, Maura (David) Kirby, Kevin Corcoran, Sean (Margaret) Corcoran, Colleen (Timothy) Yates, Erin (Jeffery) Gasper, and Meghan (David) Mizro.

Patty lived her life with a positive attitude, strong spirit and steady faith, she was an inspiration to everyone she met. Her legacy as a loving mother, faithful sister and caring friend will sustain those who loved her dearly.

Patty is survived by her son, Daniel Nation; her sisters: Jane Walsh, Anne (Michael) Corcoran, and Margaret (Thomas) Bishop.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn, NY. A memorial service will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 in St. Mary's Church, 15 Clark St., Auburn, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Patty's name may be made to Finger Lakes Center for Living, 20 Park Ave., Auburn, NY or United Way of Cayuga County, 2 State St., Suite 2, Auburn, NY.

To offer condolences to the family please visit whitechapelfh.com.