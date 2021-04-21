AUBURN — Patricia A. Searing, 74, of Auburn, passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at the Auburn Community Hospital. She was born in Watkins Glen, March 17, 1947 to the late Stewart E. and Elizabeth (Simiele) Green and no matter where life took her Watkins was always her home.

Patricia was a loving wife, sister, mother and grandmother. She was always at her happiest spoiling her grandchildren especially during the holidays. She also enjoyed traveling, cooking and was always a staple at family gatherings. Patricia was a social butterfly that people naturally gravitated towards many of whom still call her mom. As a 3x cancer survivor her qualities of being strong and never willing to give up on a situation she faced was an inspiration to those around her. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.