March 3, 1940 - Aug. 29, 2023

AUBURN - Patricia A. (Maywalt) Swietoniowski, 83, of Catlin Street, Auburn, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at her home. Born in Auburn on March 3, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Frances (Cuddy) Maywalt and was a graduate of Mount Carmel High School.

Pat retired following more than twenty-five years of employment at Welch Allyn in Skaneateles.

She was a communicant of St. Alphonsus Church. She was devout in saying the rosary and loved her neighbors. Pat's greatest love though was her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, in whose lives she was a huge part.

She is survived by one son, Robert Swietoniowski (Tracy) of Auburn; two daughters, Kelly Wilbur and Shannon Fedeli (Thomas), both of Auburn; five grandchildren, Danielle Swietoniowski, Nicole Swietoniowski (Lou), Ryan Wilbur (Kiki) and TJ and Tyler Fedeli; two great-grandchildren, Marissa Dodge (Will) and River Wilbur; and her little buddy, Sam.

In addition to her parents, Pat is predeceased by her brother, Richard Maywalt.

Calling hours for Pat will be held Tuesday, September 5, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn. Private burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, will be conducted at the convenience of the family.

Contributions may be made in memory of Pat to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

